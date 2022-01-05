A Ford 7,000, one of the three models raffled by Lucky Dip Competitions.

I’m considering entering the raffle business after hearing that a Newry-based company, Lucky Dip Competitions, made as much as €50,000 by raffling three restored Ford tractors.

A Ford 8210 and 7810 were bought at a recent auction for a sum of €92,000 excluding commission and VAT.

The third, a Ford 7000, was bought elsewhere with an estimated value of €36,000.

In total, Lucky Dip may have spent a sum of €128,000 on the vintage machines.

To raffle the three tractors, 4,997 tickets were sold at £29.97 each, totalling £149,760 or €179,144, thought to be over €50,000 more than the original price. There’s money to be made, I say.