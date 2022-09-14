When the reel is raised close to the bonnet, Mastek claim it takes almost 500kg of weight away from the front axle, improving axle longevity, and making it possible to carry 800m on a smaller tractor.

Cavan-based slurry equipment manufacturer Mastek Ltd is set to debut three new products at the Ploughing for the first time, alongside its huge range of slurry kit.

Stemming from the UK and now into Ireland, Mastek noted that enquiries for dribble bars with wider working widths has been growing. As a result, the firm is set to take the wraps off a new 18m triple-fold unit. Like all of the firm’s dribble bars, it features hydraulic breakaway booms. It can be fitted with a John Deere Harvest lab and Mastek’s Isobus Smart Spread, if required.

The triple fold is designed in such a way that when folded up, it is still the same height as the manufacturer’s existing 12m booms. It will be retailing at €39,000 plus VAT.

Front reel

Over 10 years ago, Mark Moffett Engineering designed a lift and tilt front reel. In 2018, Mastek purchased its copyright, before redesigning it. Mastek says the concept and innovation of the reel is that when it’s attached to the tractor’s front lift linkage, it has no top link on it, but instead it is clamped to the lift arms.

Due to its design and the way it is clamped, once the operator lifts the reel it will swing in towards the tractor, leaving the operation much safer when pulling out on to busy roads.

When the reel is raised close to the bonnet, Mastek claims it takes almost 500kg of weight away from the front axle, improving axle longevity, and making it possible to carry 800m on a smaller tractor. The manufacturer noted that it sees a big future for this product. It will be available for spring 2023 at a cost of €4,500 plus VAT.

Engine set

Over the last number years in the UK and Europe, Mastek has noted the bigger professional slurry spreading contractors are moving towards engine set pumps instead of the conventional tractor-driven pump. The firm will be launching its new fully remote-controlled engine set at the Ploughing.

Offering significant fuel and depreciation savings over a conventional tractor and pump setup, the engine set will retail for between €38,000 and €49,000 plus VAT, depending on the specifications.