Rain will continue to cause surface flooding in parts of Munster and the east.

A status orange rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning will take place from 3.35pm on Wednesday 9 March until that evening at 9pm.

Location: Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, wicklow, Waterford



Valid: to 9pm tonight



Heavy falls of rain will continue to cause surface flooding along with poor driving conditions for these parts.

Ice warning

A yellow ice warning is also in place right across the country from 8pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

Met Éireann has said that “hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost” will lead to ice on untreated surfaces.

Dangerous driving conditions locally with snow lying on some routes for a short time.



The affected counties include: Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.