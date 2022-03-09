A status orange rain warning has been issued by Met Éireann for Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning will take place from 3.35pm on Wednesday 9 March until that evening at 9pm.

Heavy falls of rain will continue to cause surface flooding along with poor driving conditions for these parts.

Ice warning

A yellow ice warning is also in place right across the country from 8pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

Met Éireann has said that “hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost” will lead to ice on untreated surfaces.

The affected counties include: Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.