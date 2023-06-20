With grass growth falling short of grazing demand, rain showers will offer the chance the chance to get fertiliser applied on paddocks.

Rain has made a welcome return this week, although showers are extremely variable in duration, intensity and the volume of moisture being returned to soils.

But nonetheless, any form of rain provides an opportunity to get some fertiliser on to grazing ground and help boost grass growth.

Aim to spread around 25 units/acre of nitrogen to swards this week. Go for a CAN-based product to supply nitrogen and, if possible, opt for a product with sulphur.

Beneficial

Using a compound NPK product is also recommended, but will it be more expensive. That said, the P and K element will prove beneficial on soils which are lacking these nutrients.

Pay attention to weather forecasts and target fertiliser applications before light to medium intensity rain.

If heavy thundery downpours are forecast, they can wash out the fertiliser, so hold off on spreading nitrogen until after these downpours pass.

