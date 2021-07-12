Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rain warning for Carlow, Cavan, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath, Wexford and Wicklow.

The warning will take effect from Monday 12 July at 2pm until 10pm the same day and will include heavy showers and thunderstorms, with a risk of localised flooding in some areas.

The news will come as a welcome relief to some farmers who have experienced a dry summer, which has knocked back grass growth in some areas.

However, the forecaster did warn that low rain levels were still predicted overall.

It said: "With below average rainfall expected over the coming week, soil moisture deficits will likely increase over the coming week."