Met Éireann has issued a yellow rainfall warning and a yellow thunderstorm warning for parts of the country this Wednesday 7 September.

Thunderstorm warning

Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo will experience thunderstorm activity on Wednesday afternoon which will lead to occasional lightning strikes with heavy showers possible.

The expected onset is from 5pm on Wednesday to 7pm on Wednesday.

Rain warning

For the county of Cork, heavy showers and possible isolated thunderstorms may lead to spot flooding.

The warning is set to last until 8pm Wednesday evening.

Thursday

Thursday, will bring sunny spells with showers. Showers will be in eastern areas at first before spreading to all areas during the day, some of them heavy again with a possibility of an isolated thunderstorm. It will become drier for many later in the day. Highest temperatures will range from 17°C to 20°C with light to moderate northeast breezes.

Friday

On Friday, showers will be less intense and become less frequent through the day. Highest temperatures will range from 18°C to 21°C in light to moderate northwest breezes.

There is a lot of uncertainty within the outlook period due to hurricane activity in the north Atlantic, according to Met Éireann.