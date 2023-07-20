As Ireland experiences unseasonal deluges of rain in July, southern European countries are experiencing extreme heat. \ Philip Doyle

Rainfall in Ireland has increased by 7% over a 30-year period, latest research from Met Éireann has found.

Its analysis of long-term weather trends has also found that temperatures have increased by 0.70C in the 30 years between 1991 and 2020.

Met Éireann compared air temperature, rainfall, and sunshine hours in the three decades between 1991 and 2002 with the 1961 to 1990 period.

It found an overall increase in yearly air temperature, rising by 0.7°C to 9.8°C, as well as a 5% increase in sunshine hours when the two periods were compared.

The average annual rainfall for 1991-2020 was 1,288m, up 7% on the previous 30-year timeframe. It also found regional variations, with the biggest increases in annual rainfall recorded in the west and north of Ireland.

Met Éireann climatologist Mary Curley said: “We know that the atmosphere is warming and what we’re seeing at local and national scale fits the international picture.

“Importantly, the data provides information about typical climate conditions for a particular location and is a crucial benchmark for weather and climate conditions. This serves as an important resource for Government and relevant stakeholders to enable informed decision making to benefit society.”

This week’s findings back up Met Éireann’s TRANSLATE climate projections, issued last month, which point to a warmer and wetter climate annually for Ireland.

It said that Ireland can expect changes in rainfall patterns, resulting in more flooding and summer droughts. Warmer temperatures and higher sea levels are predicted, as well as the increased likelihood of severe weather events such as storms occurring more frequently.

Red alerts in European heatwave

As Ireland experiences unseasonal deluges of rain in July, southern European countries are experiencing extreme heat. The Mediterranean is experiencing weekly temperatures as much as 5°C above the long-term average for the region, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Maximum daily temperatures are 35°C to 40°C in many places in the Middle East and southeastern Turkey, with local highs of up to 45°C.

Spain has issued red alerts amid warnings of temperatures of between 42°C and 44°C, while Italy has also issued red alerts for extreme heat in the south, Sicily and Sardinia, with temperatures well above 40°C.

The EU’s Copernicus emergency management service has also warned about the “very extreme” danger of fires in parts of Spain, in Sardinia and Sicily (Italy), and parts of Greece.