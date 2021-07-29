Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Waterford and Wexford. The alert will come into effect at 3pm on Thursday.
Heavy or thundery showery rain is expected, with the risk of spot flooding.
The alert will remain in place until 5am on Friday morning.
