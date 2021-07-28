Met Éireann has issued a status yellow rainfall warning for the entire country for Wednesday 28 July. The warning takes effect from 1pm as heavy downpours are expected throughout the country.

Thunderstorms have also been forecasted for many areas.

It is expected that conditions will be worst in the northwest and people have been advised to be prepared for localised flooding.

The yellow weather warning is expected to remain in place until 7am tomorrow Thursday 29 July.