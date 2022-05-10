Graiggoch Rambo, the overall champion in Carlisle last week sold for a world record of £180,000 (€214,285)

World records were smashed at the British Limousin Society’s sale in Carlisle at the weekend.

It was a dream start for first-time Welsh exhibitor Gerwyn Jones when his bull Graiggoch Rambo sold for a breed record of £180,000 (€214,285).

It was a remarkable sale for the Limousin breed which saw an overall average price of £10,651 (€12,679), up by £2,348 (€2,795) on the same sale in 2021. Twenty-one bulls made over £10,000 (€11,904), with 84 out of the 93 bulls present selling to leave a clearance rate of 90%

There were a lot of hands waving to secure the champion, with bids going up in £10,000 increments. This honour had previously been held by Trueman Jagger, the NI-bred bull which sold in 2015 for £140,000 (€16,666)

The bull was purchased in a two-way syndicate by the Jenkinsons of the Whinfellpark herd, Penrith, and Boden and Davies Ltd of the Sportsmans herd, Stockport, Cheshire.

Best bull

Commenting on behalf of the partnership, Iain Scott, farm manager at Whinfellpark, said: “He’s possibly the best bull we have ever seen offered for sale at Carlisle. His breeding line is exceptional. He has width, depth of muscle as well as being correct on his feet and legs. With all the previous attributes he still retains his breed character through his head. Rambo will be going straight to stud to have semen taken.”

Rambo has a few Irish connections. He is sired by Ampertaine Elgin, bred by NI breeder James McKay.

The judge in the pre-sale show was Irishman Pat Greany. Interestingly, the top three priced bulls were all sired by Amperatine bulls.

Speaking of his overall champion and the show of Limousin bulls, Greaney said: “Rambo is the best bull I have ever seen. He is 100% correct, with power throughout, a super top and without the coarseness that can sometimes come with this.”

Goldies Relish sold for £30,000.

Reserve overall champion for the day was Goldies Relish from Bruce Goldie, Dumfries. He was knocked down at £30,000 (€35,714) to the Brockhurst pedigree herd, Buckinghamshire.

Born in April 2020, he is by Ampertaine Opportunity and out of Goldies Harmony.

Glenrock Redemption sold for £25,000.

Reserve intermediate champion was Glenrock Redemption from the Illingworth family which sold for 25,000gns to the Fieldsons to take home to their pedigree herd near Gainsborough. This October 2020-born bull is a son of Ampertaine Majestic.

Deveronvale Razzledazzle sold for £24,000.

Next at £24,000 was first-prize bull, Deveronvale Razzledazzle.

The November 2020-born bull is by the well-known Foxhillfarm Jasper and out of Aultside Jazz, a daughter of Dinmore Goldcrest

Pabo Superspice sold for £19,000.

The junior male champion at the pre-sale show was Pabo Superspice. This February 2021-born bull is sired by Mayo-bred Derrygullinane Kingbull and out of the homebred cow Pabo Mared. He sold for 19,000gns (€22,619) to W D Wright and Son of the Hunthills pedigree herd, Parkgate, Dumfries.