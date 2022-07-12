The Irish Vendéen Sheep Society premier sale took place in Roscommon Mart on Saturday 9 July.

Top price on the day of €1,100 was fetched by Longford breeder John Lynch from Ballinascraw, Ballinalee, Co Longford.

The five-star ram lamb was awarded second prize in the production class and was bred from Kilbride Warrior and Ballinascraw Penelope.

Closely following was the overall champion on the day, which went under the hammer for a price of €1,000.

Overall champion bred by Cheryl O'Brien sold for €1,000, pictured with judge Michael McHugh.

The ram lamb was bred by Cheryl O’Brien from Springvale, Kildorrery, Co Cork, and was sired by all-Ireland shearling ram, Quitrent Seymore.

The reserve champion, a January 2022-born ewe lamb, bred by Brendan and Carmel Rooney, was awarded the next highest bid of €920.

A low turnout of hogget rams due to the success of last year’s sale for ram lambs, resulted in hogget rams averaging €650/head.

Double five-star lambs achieved the highest average on the day at €800 with lambs from the open class achieving an average of €650.

Judge Michael McHugh, Cheryl O'Brien, Brendan Rooney and chair Joey Walshe.

Ewes

In the female section, the hogget ewes achieved an exceptional average of €750, up €250 from last year’s premier sale, with ewe lambs averaging just under €600. Cavan breeder Andrew Gilmore got a clean sweep of first, second and third place in the shearling ewe class.

First prize in the ewe lamb class went to David McMahon from Monaghan in the double five-star class, with Brendan and Carmel Rooney from Sligo taking the open class.

Show

A new addition to the premier this year was a novice class for breeders who have become breeders inside the last three years.

Novice winner was David McMahon and his able young handler Jordan, with Cork-based breeder Tim Stevens awarded runner-up in this section.