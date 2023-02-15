If you’ve spent much time browsing classified ads online for farm machinery recently – and let’s be honest, who hasn’t – you are sure to have come across offers from a company called Loanitt to “get finance approval” for whatever piece of equipment you might be metaphorically kicking the tyres of.
Recently the Irish Farmers Journal travelled to the company’s headquarters in Kilkenny to meet the founders and find out more about the business that is becoming so prominent in the loan market in Ireland.
