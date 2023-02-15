These three-week-old Frieisian bull calves weighed 56kg and sold for €80 in Bandon on Monday.

The number of calves heading for mart sales has increased by more than 70% over the past seven days, according to the ICBF calf price database.

As we enter the main calf trading period of the year, Friesian bulls dominate sale numbers, accounting for almost 56% of the total.

Those aged 10 to 20 days old are averaging €50/head, while older types (21 to 42 days) made €65/head on average.

Demand for calves is being described as solid, however in marts weighing calves, there is a notable drop-off in customers for those weighing less than 50kg.

Exporters are operating mainly from 50kg to 60kg at a price range from €50/head to €90/head.

Older and heavier Friesian bulls are in demand from farmer buyers and are making in excess of €100/head up to €150/head for special lots.

Angus dominates the beef-sired calves, accounting for almost 50% of the total. At ages up to three weeks old, Angus bulls averaged €183/head, while heifers made €147/head.

Hereford calves are making from €30/head to €35/head more than Angus, with weight data showing Hereford calves were 4kg heavier within this age band over the past seven days.