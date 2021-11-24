A total of 92 sheep will be up for sale at the rare and minority breed sale in Tullamore.

A rare and minority breed sheep sale will take place on Saturday 27 November at GVM Mart, Tullamore, Co Offaly.

The sale will offer a total of 92 sheep from 12 rare breeds including native Galway, Zwartbles, Easycare, Clun Forest, Dutch Spotted, Herdwick, Jacob, Kerry Hill, Shropshire, Soay, Blue Texel and Badger Texel.

Organiser and chair of the Irish Zwartbles Sheep Association Jim Smyth said: “This is a great opportunity for breeders to come together and sell their sheep in a public auction setting.

“The location is central and we hope to have a good turnout on the day.”

Smyth said the support for and interest in the sale so far has been “incredible”.

Sheep on offer can be viewed between 11am and 12.30pm and the sale will take place at 1pm.