I see June Arnold, from Rathangan, has been awarded the Prix d’Honneur by the International Grain Trade Coalition Assembly for her voluntary work and exceptional contributions in 2021. The Kildare woman’s work on the United Nations Committee on World Food Security was highlighted at the awards ceremony.

The award is given based on the following criteria – to serve the greater good by promoting and facilitating the performance of the supply chain for grains, oilseeds, pulses and derived products, as well as supporting accomplishments towards world food security and economic well-being goals as defined by the United Nations.

Arnold is the head of policy at the Grain and Feed Trade Association.