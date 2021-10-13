Well-known breeders Myles and Sinead McDermott are set to host a reduction sale of their Rathlyon Herd.

Based out of Tullow, Co Carlow, the herd has achieved much success at both national finals and in the sales ring.

As Myles runs an embryo transfer business, he is constantly performing the same on his own cows. This means that the Rathlyon Herd always has an abundance of females and males coming on stream and, for this reason, a reduction sale seemed the most fitting.

The sale, set to take place on 30 October, will be all online and will be run through the sales platform Pedigree Sales.

It will be done by way of timed auction, with 38 lots in total on offer. Included in these are both male and females with 12 pedigree Belgian Blues on offer, eight pedigree Limousins, a Shorthorn Blue hybrid and two commercial animals.

The rest will be recipients carrying embryo calves.

Young Blue bull Rathlyon Paulo will be offered for sale. \ Alfie Shaw

Many of these lots are under 12 months old, with Myles saying: “The reason for selling the males so young reflects an ever increasing demand for this type of animal.

“In addition, it allows me to devote more time to my scanning and embryo transfer business. The animals being sold are a lovely bunch and well worth a look.”

All animals for sale will be catalogued online from 15 October on www.pedigreesales.com. Interested parties should register with the platform in advance of the sale.

For those wishing to view the stock, an open day is scheduled for Saturday 23 October from 11am to 4pm.

All animals can be tested for export following the sale. The herd is currently vaccinating against blackleg and leptospirosis and is Johne’s-free.

About Pedigree Sales

This platform launched a number of years ago for elite sales for individual herds such as this Rathlyon one. However, given the growing demand of buyers purchasing online, a second tier was added to this and launched last month.

Here, sellers can upload pictures, videos and information on individual animals they might have to sell.

Once the animal details are uploaded, the seller can then choose an opening price and a closing time for the timed auction to finish.

One of the sites developers, Tommy Staunton, said: “We saw the need for faster, more reliable and more cost-effective ways to auction livestock and farm machinery. Hence, Pedigree Sales was born.”

As a launch promotion, all listing fees are free on the site for the month of October, with full details on www.pedigreesales.com.