The McDermott family who run the Rathlyon pedigree Belgian Blue and Limousin herd hosted an online production sale on the bidding platform pedigreesales.ie last week, with prices hitting €6,850.

The top price was achieved for the January-born Belgian Blue bull calf Rathlyon Paulo ET. This super young calf was secured by semen company Bova AI. Sired by Rutabaga Beauffaux, he is of brood cow Pinnacle Hilda ET.

Overall, the batch of young male calves on offer had an average of €3,681.

In the female section, trade was led with a call of €5,800 for the second-calving Limousin cow Rathlyon Mama Mia. This Cloughhead Umpire daughter is out of homebred Rathlyon Jean D’Arc and was secured by Welsh breeder Jones Sioned.

Top Blue female was Rathlyon Olive, which was knocked down at €5,000. This all-white ET-bred heifer is sired by Fakir De L’Hez Kernai and out of Grangford Jasmine ET.