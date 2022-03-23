The traditional rath is found on many Irish farms and typically hosts whitethorn trees.

Raths, often known as fairy forts or ringforts in some parts of the west and common on many farms, will not count as an area for nature, under the new CAP, according to Department of Agriculture officials.

The clarification was made in response to a question from a farmer at the Department’s CAP information meeting in Wexford on Monday night.

The feature often has whitethorn and blackthorn trees and would be thought to be a suitable location for nature preservation by many farmers.

On whether or not raths will be included, a Department official said: “No, they won’t. They’re hard features.

They’re treated the same way as a farm road or that. They won’t count.”

