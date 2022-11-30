Feed merchants look set to leave ration prices unchanged for December, although the general consensus remains that there will be a price increase in January.
The extent of any new-year price increase is as yet unclear, but some indications point to around £10/t based on current market values, less than what was feared earlier in November.
Spot markets have eased, but prices are coming down from a very high level and still trending above their equivalent value at the start of autumn.
Spot price for imported barley this week slipped to £275/t, which equates to an on-farm price of £300/t to £310/t with transport and handling costs included.
Maize meal has also eased, although there is a sizeable range in price quotes, with some as low as £270/t for imported stocks, which again would cost just over £300/t on farm.
Soya is still expensive, with prices running at £480/t to £500/t on farm.
With rations steady for December, prices for high maize beef finishing rations are typically £355/t to £360/t for blends purchased in bulk, rising to £375 for some pelleted feeds. General purpose 16% protein cattle rations are trading around £10/t above finishing blends.
Dairy rations start around £385/t to £390/t for an 18% protein blend rising to £420/t for 20% protein feeds.
Lamb finisher feeds are generally around £385/t to £390/t. In almost all cases, merchants indicate there are discounts for bulk orders and where farmers can pay on delivery or within 30 days.
