Ration prices in NI will see no price change for December.

Feed merchants look set to leave ration prices unchanged for December, although the general consensus remains that there will be a price increase in January.

The extent of any new-year price increase is as yet unclear, but some indications point to around £10/t based on current market values, less than what was feared earlier in November.

Spot markets have eased, but prices are coming down from a very high level and still trending above their equivalent value at the start of autumn.

Spot price for imported barley this week slipped to £275/t, which equates to an on-farm price of £300/t to £310/t with transport and handling costs included.

Maize meal has also eased, although there is a sizeable range in price quotes, with some as low as £270/t for imported stocks, which again would cost just over £300/t on farm.

Soya is still expensive, with prices running at £480/t to £500/t on farm.

With rations steady for December, prices for high maize beef finishing rations are typically £355/t to £360/t for blends purchased in bulk, rising to £375 for some pelleted feeds. General purpose 16% protein cattle rations are trading around £10/t above finishing blends.

Dairy rations start around £385/t to £390/t for an 18% protein blend rising to £420/t for 20% protein feeds.

Lamb finisher feeds are generally around £385/t to £390/t. In almost all cases, merchants indicate there are discounts for bulk orders and where farmers can pay on delivery or within 30 days.

