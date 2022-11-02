Feed mills have left ration prices unchanged for November as sales increase with the onset of winter feeding.

The general view in the trade is that prices are likely to hold at current levels through the remainder of the year, although some further increases are expected early next year.

With feed mills having stocks forward bought into the first quarter of 2023, there is a degree of price insulation against the daily volatility on spot markets. There is some value to be had in the market, with discounts for full payment on delivery and on bulk purchases.

There is also competition among the mills, with owners keen to maintain tonnage over the winter in an effort to dilute overhead costs.

Rations

General-purpose beef blends at 16% protein are priced around £360-£365/t with quotes for pelleted feed at £370-£385/t.

High maize finishing rations are priced at similar levels for blended and pelleted feeds. Lamb finisher rations are generally around £380/t.

Dairy rations range from £390 to £420/t depending on protein content and whether the feed is a blend or a pellet.

Spot prices for imported barley jumped to £314/t on Monday, but eased to £305/t midweek. If purchased at this level, rolled barley would cost around £330/t on farm.

Among other straights delivered on farm, maize meal is priced around £335/t, with soya at £535 to £540/t.

Distillers is close to £380/t, as is sugar beet pulp, while hulls is moving around £335/t.

