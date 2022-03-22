Slievemore Secretariat bred by the Bradley family sold for £7,000.

A number of home sales and TB issues in parts of Northern Ireland left a smaller entry of bulls for the recent show and sale of Charolais bulls in Clogher Mart, run by the Northern Ireland Charolais Club.

Just under half of the 53 catalogued bulls made it to the sale.

The average price came in at €4,991/head, which was just over €2,000/head above last year’s average for the same sale.

The clearance rate wasn’t as good, coming in at 64%, compared with 80% last year.

Killadeas Raymond, bred by Stuart and David Bothwell, sold for £9,200.

The high average was aided by the day's reserve intermediate champion selling for £9,200 (€10,952).

Bred by Stuart and David Bothwell, Killadeas, Co Fermanagh, the September 2020-born bull is by Battleford Laser and out of a homebred Gwenog Braveheart-sired dam.

Next highest price went to the Bradley family for their February 2021-born Inverlochy Ferdie son.

He is out of the Donegal-bred cow Roughan Natasha 2, which is sired by Roughan Justin. He was knocked down at £7,000 (€8,333).

Brogher Radar, bred by Trevor Phair, sold for £6,300.

Next up was another Fermanagh breeder Trevor Phair with his bull Brogher Radar. Radar is by Maerdy Ignition and out of a Sang Dor-bred dam. He was knocked down at £6,300 (€7,500).

Intermediate champion Drumacritten Rambo from the Nelson family sold for £6,200.

Following close behind was the day’s intermediate champion from the Nelson family. Their September 2020-born bull is by Whitecliffe James and goes back to a Thrunton Flying Scotsman dam. He was knocked down at £6,200 (€7,380).