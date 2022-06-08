DEAR SIR: I wish to take Mr Bruton to task for his arrogant stance on the Protocol. He seems to be saying that it is the UK’s fault for leaving and that the EU should not be expected to change to facilitate us.

But the UK left the EU after a democratic referendum and we expect the EU to accept our decision.

Ever since the vote to leave, the EU has done everything in it’s power to punish us for upsetting their precious community.

How else can they explain why hundreds of British companies have had to stop supplying goods to Northern Ireland because they are unable to cope with the excessive and unnecessary paperwork?

Why must every lorry load of merchandise crossing the Irish Sea have 700 (yes, 700) sheets of paper to hand over? The rules also mean several forms have to be filled in in Latin and in a certain typeface.

Mr Bruton would need to explain why it is necessary to have everything so complicated.

‘Simple’ solution

My solution would be a lot simpler, but of course the EU does not understand “simple”. Why not have green and red channels for lorries travelling across the Irish Sea?

The “green” lorries would come directly into Northern Ireland with absolutely no paperwork or regulations and deliver their goods in Northern Ireland.

The “red” lorries would be in transit through Northern Ireland and onwards to the Republic. If Mr Bruton wants to inconvenience these businesses, then that is up to him. But please leave us alone to conduct our own trade within our own United Kingdom.