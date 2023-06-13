Holly Dolan, five, keeping an eye on the cows as they come in for milking in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan. \ Tina Dolan

Denis Quinn picking up first-cut silage in Ballydaly, Co Cork. \ David Nagle

Bruce found his favourite sliotar after first-cut silage in Kilkenny. \ Angela Prendergast

Charley Tennyson and contractor Eddie Fitzpatrick checking if the silage is fit for baling. \ Pat Tennyson

Róisín (10 months) and Tom Quinn (two) keeping an eye on the neighbour's silage in Castleblayney, Co Monaghan. \ Teresa Quinn

Conor and Ava Brennan having fun on the bales of their great uncle's farm in Westmeath. \ Sarah Brennan

Anna and Diarmuid Mac an tSíthigh, helping out with silage in the west Kerry Gaeltacht of Corca Dhuibhne. \ Dónal Mac an tSíthigh

