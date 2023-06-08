Eve Doran (nine) and her brother, Billy (seven), racing between the rows of grass which were mowed for pit silage on the farm of their father James and grandfather Willie in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.

First-cut silage being collected near Favour Royal, Co Tyrone. \ Bernard McKenna

John McCarthy of Maryboro, Timoleague, Co Cork, mowing grass for silage while a robotic lawnmower passes on the other side of the fence. \ Gearóid Holland

Silage 2023 is well underway on the Marshall farm in Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny. \TJ Marshall

Eoin McCarthy tedding grass for baled silage with a glorious view of Courtmacsherry Bay, Co Cork, in the background.

Silage being cut in beautiful weather at

Rathcairn, Co Meath, last

week. \ Ian O’Brien

Páidí, Méabh and Áine Forristal watching their father Robert Forristal at work in Kilkenny. \ Helen Forristal

Making hay while the sun shines in Mallow, Co Cork. \ Aine O'Keeffe

Peter J Shannon captured this silage being cut near Mohill, Co Leitrim.

To send us your silage 2023 photo and enter our competition with Gouldings to be in with the chance of winning 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser

