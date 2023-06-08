Eve Doran (nine) and her brother, Billy (seven), racing between the rows of grass which were mowed for pit silage on the farm of their father James and grandfather Willie in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.
First-cut silage being collected near Favour Royal, Co Tyrone. \ Bernard McKenna
John McCarthy of Maryboro, Timoleague, Co Cork, mowing grass for silage while a robotic lawnmower passes on the other side of the fence. \ Gearóid Holland
Silage 2023 is well underway on the Marshall farm in Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny. \TJ Marshall
Eoin McCarthy tedding grass for baled silage with a glorious view of Courtmacsherry Bay, Co Cork, in the background.
Silage being cut in beautiful weather at
Rathcairn, Co Meath, last
week. \ Ian O’Brien
Páidí, Méabh and Áine Forristal watching their father Robert Forristal at work in Kilkenny. \ Helen Forristal
Making hay while the sun shines in Mallow, Co Cork. \ Aine O'Keeffe
Peter J Shannon captured this silage being cut near Mohill, Co Leitrim.
To send us your silage 2023 photo and enter our competition with Gouldings to be in with the chance of winning 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser click here. Or scan the QR code.
https://www.farmersjournal.ie/silage-2023-reader-photo-competition-under-way-765287
Eve Doran (nine) and her brother, Billy (seven), racing between the rows of grass which were mowed for pit silage on the farm of their father James and grandfather Willie in Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.
First-cut silage being collected near Favour Royal, Co Tyrone. \ Bernard McKenna
John McCarthy of Maryboro, Timoleague, Co Cork, mowing grass for silage while a robotic lawnmower passes on the other side of the fence. \ Gearóid Holland
Silage 2023 is well underway on the Marshall farm in Tullaroan, Co Kilkenny. \TJ Marshall
Eoin McCarthy tedding grass for baled silage with a glorious view of Courtmacsherry Bay, Co Cork, in the background.
Silage being cut in beautiful weather at
Rathcairn, Co Meath, last
week. \ Ian O’Brien
Páidí, Méabh and Áine Forristal watching their father Robert Forristal at work in Kilkenny. \ Helen Forristal
Making hay while the sun shines in Mallow, Co Cork. \ Aine O'Keeffe
Peter J Shannon captured this silage being cut near Mohill, Co Leitrim.
To send us your silage 2023 photo and enter our competition with Gouldings to be in with the chance of winning 2t of Gouldings Sweetgrass fertiliser click here. Or scan the QR code.
https://www.farmersjournal.ie/silage-2023-reader-photo-competition-under-way-765287
SHARING OPTIONS: