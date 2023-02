Send us your videos and photos of cows being let out to grass.

Everyone’s favourite day of the year is fast approaching around the country - day one of grazing 2023.

For some farmers, ground conditions have allowed for earlier turn-out.

There are very few sights that bring as much joy to your heart as seeing fully grown cows leaping and running around like calves at the joy of being back out to grass.

The Irish Farmers Journal wants to see videos and photos from your farm, of the cattle heading back out and doing it in style!