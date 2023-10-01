Thomas Groarke (2) feeding lambs for his granddad in Swinford, Co Mayo. \ Michael Groarke

We love to see photos from Irish Farmers Journal readers. Show us what’s happening on your farm this week and your photo could feature in an upcoming edition of the Irish Farmers Journal.

All you have to do is upload your photo in the form below and tell us who is in the picture.

Here are some photos readers sent in to us in recent weeks.

Finn Osborne with his pet lamb Messi at feeding time in Grangecon, Co Wicklow. \ Maria Osborne

Brothers Jamie and Jesse Collins checking out the cows in the field in Cork. \ Deirdre Coughlan

Kitty Straight with her dog Barley supervising the baling on a beautiful September evening. \ Kate Straight

Ellie Mc Cabe, New Burgess, Ballylooby, watches Bill and Phillip Kiely cut winter barley on her grandfather Michael Keating’s farm.\ Michelle McCabe