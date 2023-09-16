Emma, Conor, Eóghan and Liam Lynott keeping an eye on the baling on granddad Seán’s farm in Mayo. \ Ambrose Lynott

What’s happening on your farm this week?

Share your photos with us by filling out the form below and your picture could feature in an upcoming edition of the Irish Farmers Journal.

Don’t forget to tell us who is in your photos!

Here are some reader photos that recently featured in the paper:

Michael Wycherley doesn't have time to look at the whales in Courtmacsherry Bay, Co Cork - there is work to be done. \ Gearóid Holland

Iarla (3) and Evan (8 months) Colleran having a break helping with the bales of straw on their home farm. \ Jarlath Colleran