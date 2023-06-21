Shane Sweeney sent in this photo overlooking the valley of Slievenamon, Co Tipperary, where he was raking silage above a crop of gluten-free oats.
Ross Harding photographed O'Neill Bros contractors picking up silage overlooking the beautiful Rosscarbery Bay, Co Cork.
Gearóid Holland sent in this snap of Dan Collins baling hay with a New Holland TM130 and McHale F5500 baler for Tadgh McCarthy, overlooking Lisavaird Co-op in west Cork.
Old-school silage in Donegal: Ethan Morrow sent in this image of cutting silage with a Massey Ferguson 699 and JF FC800 side-mounted harvester. The Massey 265 dual clutch model was on the draw in.
David Nagle photographed Denis Quinn picking up first-cut silage in Ballydaly, Co Cork.
Bird’s eye view: Conor Holohan snapped the John Deere 7850 and John Deere 6155R with Smyth Super Cube trailer in Co Kilkenny.
Cillian Parker, just embarking on a photography career, sent in this photo of KC Agri in Wexford picking up grass for a farmer.
Áine O'Keeffe captured this spectacular silage sunset in Co Cork.
