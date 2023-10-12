Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has hailed the establishment of a new €3bn strategic climate and nature fund as a “very significant development” with “real potential” for farmers.

The new fund was announced by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath in the budget and is expected to be mobilised between 2026 and 2030, with yearly contributions towards the €3bn to be made by Government.

It will be used to support climate action and invest in sectors which are not meeting their climate targets, although the details of which areas of the economy will be open to the funds have yet to be released.

Minister Martin Heydon told the Irish Farmers Journal that “we will be fighting very hard to make sure that agriculture gets its fair slice”, with Minister Pippa Hackett also saying she will make farmers’ case when engagements begin on mobilising the funds.