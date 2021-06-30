Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has warned that there is real pressure on retaining the nitrates derogation, but he wants it to continue.

“My position is clear – I want the nitrates derogation to continue, as I see the benefits it has for Irish agriculture,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal this week.

“I continue to work constructively with my cabinet colleague Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien, who has responsibility for the nitrates derogation, to outline the importance it has for Irish farmers and the wider sector,” the Minister said.

External pressures

“The pressure on the derogation is real, especially in terms of achieving water quality improvements, but derogation farmers have continually shown a willingness to make improvements.

"External pressures on the derogation have been growing, but we must show our ambition in defending it.”

He urged farmers to “engage meaningfully” with the next public consultation on the derogation, which will commence shortly.

This week’s Irish Farmers Journal revealed draft proposals contained within the consultation document.

They include changes to the slurry spreading dates for all farmers, a limit on the amount of bagged nitrogen that can be applied by farmers and potential changes to the rules on cover crops.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has highlighted areas of concern for both nitrogen and phosphorus.

It has created “pollution impact potential maps” for both nutrients.

Across the country, 1,007 water bodies are affected by excess phosphorus (P), while 535 are impacted by excess nitrogen (N), including 18 drinking water supplies.

Map showing nitrogen and phosphorus leakage \ EPA

In brief: what is the nitrates derogation?

The nitrates derogation allows farmers to exceed the limit of 170kg of livestock manure nitrogen per hectare set down in the nitrates regulations, up to a maximum of 250kg per hectare, subject to adherence to stricter rules.

These rules include spreading all slurry by low emission equipment, clover use when sowing grass, liming land, environmental training, slurry storage and a fertiliser plan.

In 2020, there were 6,400 farmers who applied for the derogation.

