Farmers with forests approaching the end of the 20-year premium period face a number of decisions.

All revenue will be earned from future timber sales, providing the owner with a viable income as well as covering all future costs including replanting, insurance and maintenance.

In a recent Irish Farmers Journal article, Vincent Nally, chair of the IFA farm forestry committee, advised farmers to “hold on to their forests and reap the future financial rewards of thinnings and clearfells”.

He also acknowledged that the increased interest in forestry from commercial agencies demonstrates the value of forests as a long-term investment.

“This is a welcome development for farmers who may wish to cash in their investment,” he said.

There are three main options available to farmers with semi-mature forests after State premia expire. First, they can continue to manage their forests, with income from timber sales. Second, they can sell their forests or third, they can enter a partnership with a forestry investment company.

The third option is being explored by some forest owners, who favour a continuation of annual premiums rather than waiting for future revenue. Coillte Premium Partners is an example of this scheme, while Family Tree Investments (FTI), launched last March, provides forest owners with an “up-front lump sum based on 30% of the forest value, with the balance paid over 20 years in an annuity-like, inflation linked, premia”, says John O’Reilly, CEO of NewGen, the forestry company managing the investment portfolio.

The attraction for private forest owners – mainly farmers – is the assurance of annual premium payments after State payments cease, rather than depending on irregular income from thinnings and eventual clearfells.

In addition, the forest owner avoids the hassle of felling and roading licence applications, while insurance, maintenance and the cost of reforestation are covered by NewGen. The scheme applies to productive coniferous forests over 4ha, ideally 15 years of age and over.

“Timber prices are based on 10-year average price curves provided by Coillte, which is why it is vital that owners get the proper information, not just spiked pricing caused by the current felling licence scenario,” maintains O’Reilly. He is cautious about giving examples of income and valuation, as these will depend on crop yield, age, species, quality, access and location such as proximity to sawmills.

However, based on NewGen data, “it would not be unreasonable for the owner of a good-quality, semi-mature Sitka spruce crop to receive a sum of €12,000/ha to €20,000/ha to be split in a manner to be agreed, between an upfront payment plus the annual annuity payments,” he says.

“The NewGen offer completely de-risks forest owners, who trade uncertainty for annuity payments. Also, NewGen takes on the risk of windblow, as well as any risk around future timber pricing.” All payments are tax free.

The FTI scheme has attractions, as experienced by Edmond O’Byrne (see below). Regardless of future forest management choices and agreements, forestry consultants and Vincent Nally advise forest owners to “fully research their options and seek independent valuations of their forests before making a decision”.

In 1999, Edmond O’Byrne, a dairy farmer with 38ha in Ballycappoge in southeast Co Wexford, examined his options around changing to a land use that would provide him with a good economic return and a better lifestyle. The dairy farm, while profitable, had its drawbacks. Some years, grazing was confined to six months on what is a wet heavy clay soil.

Although poor for grazing, his land is ideal for forestry, as he had experienced when he established a profitable small forest nearby some years previously. He decided to plant the farm 20 years ago based on this experience, although he admits that “the climate change benefits of forestry were also an influencing factor.”

Last year, his premium payments ceased and while he had established his own business, including part-time work with RNLI, he values an annual income from his forest. Edmond knows the value of his forest in terms of thinning yields and final harvest, but a 20-year horizon of annual premium payments and an upfront lump sum provided by NewGen has had a number of benefits over irregular income and the headache of continuing to manage the crop.

“My children are pursuing their own careers and aren’t attracted to working a holding of this size, but I didn’t want to sell should they wish to return,” he explains.

“Under this scheme, future ownership is an option open to them, as I am selling the harvesting rights, not the land.”

The forest in Ballycappoge fits into NewGen’s investment portfolio, according to John O’Reilly. “The yield class (YC) is a strong 22m3/ha/annum for the Sitka spruce, which covers an area of 34ha,” he says.

“The remaining 4ha, which is not part of the NewGen scheme, carries a crop of good-quality oak, ash, Scots pine and alder.

The crop has an 800m road, so access for harvesting is excellent: “The crop has undergone one thinning, so our plan is to carry out one and possibly two more before clearfell at year 35.” O’Reilly says. “In all likelihood we will have to straddle the clearfells over a number of years to satisfy Forest Service guidelines.”

NewGen will carry out the reforestation of the site and will continue to pay an annual premium for up to six years after clearfell. In effect, depending on clearfell dates, O’Byrne can receive an annual premium for up to 21 years on top of the 20-year State premiums. “The scheme is flexible, so if the client wishes to choose a lump sum along the way instead of annual payments, this option is also available,” explains O’Reilly.

FII concerned about EU draft forestry strategy

Forest Industries Ireland (FII) has issued its response to the EU draft forestry strategy. “The FII is concerned about specific elements of the strategy, a lack of balance across the document as a whole, and the failure to take into account the views of the European forest sector,” says FII director Mark McAuley.

While the FII response falls short of the outright criticism of the strategy expressed recently by Swedish Forest Industries (SFI), it raises a number of concerns. The FII document welcomes the acknowledgement of the role of forestry in relation to wood products in the bioeconomy, job creation and climate change mitigation. It also welcomes the Commission’s approach to enlarge EU forests, but McAuley claims there are “several elements in the strategy that would undermine this goal. The production of timber is what makes forestry economically sustainable and will drive increased afforestation across the EU.”

In a letter to Minister McConalogue, he says the FII is asking the Commission to revise the strategy. He calls on the Commission to recognise the regional diversity of EU forests and “refrain from prescriptive, EU-wide rules.” He believes the strategy needs to incorporate a proper understanding of Sustainable Forest Management and strike the right balance between economic and environmental sustainability.

“It is a cause for concern that the socio-economic benefits of forestry and wood production are not properly recognised in the strategy,” says McAuley.

“The role played by a competitive and sustainably managed commercial forestry and timber products sector is crucial in delivering on all our forestry goals.”