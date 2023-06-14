This year’s KPMG/Irish Farmers Journal Agribusiness report looks at the current situation with land cover in Ireland.

While some of the findings might be a surprise – Ireland has a lot less grass than you might have been told – the overall picture is of more dairy and tillage in the east and south of country, and more beef and sheep in the west.

However, the key thing for farmers, no matter what part of the country they are in or what kind of farmer they are, is what is coming down the tracks – and what is already here – to drive change in the sector.

This year’s report looks at what changes legislation, regulation and incentives are set to make to Ireland’s landscape.

Whether it is rewetting, the rush for solar, nitrates restrictions or even forestry, farmers in Ireland are facing huge changes to how they can farm their own land.

The report in this week’s Irish Farmers Journal looks at all of this, and it examines the demographic profile of Ireland’s farmers as it tries to give an idea of what the coming years will bring for the sector.