Ciarán Dolan, barrister and former ICMSA secretary general, making a point at the recent Irish Rural History and Policy conference in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

The Dealer hears that the late great Seamus Sheehy was mentioned in dispatches from the Irish Rural History and Policy conference which was held recently in the hallowed halls of Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

The former ICMSA secretary general Ciarán Dolan cited the renowned UCD economics professor when commenting on the state of the Irish beef sector in the late 20th century.

Dolan recalled that Sheehy had once claimed that as an economist he was totally unsuitable to analyse any aspect of the Irish beef industry; you’d need to be a psychiatrist or a psychologist to do that, the UCD academic explained.