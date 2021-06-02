Macra na Feirme has recently released its positions to both improve the quality of life for those working and living in rural Ireland and to outline the importance of a clear vision for the environmental elements of the next CAP. All documents can be viewed in full at macra.ie/policy.
The green route: a future for rural transport
The Rural Transport document focuses on reducing the dependence on private car use and investment into the bus and train infrastructure.
Reducing rural Ireland’s dependence on private car use
Bus and train infrastructure
Rural online: the future of work in rural Ireland
The future of work document encourages the development and revitalisation of rural communities. The document’s aim is to promote more remote working opportunities in rural Ireland, improve access to education and therefore ensure a viable pool of skilled employees are based in rural Ireland to encourage the development of SMEs. The document focuses on three issues that Macra na Feirme believes will be vitally important to workers across Ireland:
Lean and green: Macra na Feirme’s vision on the green architecture of CAP post-2023
The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) reform is currently being negotiated in trilogue meetings between the European Parliament, Commission and Council. The green architecture includes the basic conditionality applied to all farms in receipt of CAP funds, the nature of multi-annual environmental schemes, along with the new addition of eco schemes, which a percentage of annual payments must be assigned to.
Macra na Feirme has laid out its four guiding principles of all new environmental interventions:
Macra na Feirme suggested eco schemes include:
SHARING OPTIONS: