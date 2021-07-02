"There are still serious issues with the bill, particularly around the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane," IFA president Tim Cullinan said. \Donal O'Leary

Recognition has been given to carbon removals as part of the carbon budgets and sectoral targets in the Seanad on Friday, as two amendments are accepted to the Climate Action Bill.

Welcoming the amendments, IFA president Tim Cullinan said they will give recognition to on-farm carbon removals.

“IFA has been lobbying intensively for three amendments to the bill. Despite strong engagement, we were disappointed that the minister accepted no amendments in the Dáil,” Cullinan said.

“We then took our campaign to the Seanad. In fairness to the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil senators, amendments were put down and followed up, which have now been accepted by the Government.

“There are still serious issues with the bill, particularly around the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane, along with the need to avoid any international carbon leakage arising from the implementation of the bill.”