This year’s €1 million funding brings the total allocated to agricultural shows to almost €3.3 million.

Some €1m in funding has been announced to support 122 agricultural shows across the country.

The record investment in agricultural shows represents a 40% increase on last year’s allocation.

Announcing the funding, Minister for Rural Development Heather Humphreys said: “Our agricultural shows are intrinsically linked to that sense of community that goes to the heart of what rural Ireland is all about.

“They are key dates in the rural calendar and a central point for the agri-food industry, farming community and our local artisan producers. These shows are also a fantastic family day out, where people come to catch up and enjoy the experience.”

Total funding

This year’s €1m allocation brings the total allocated to agricultural shows since 2018 to almost €3.3m.

The Department of Rural and Community Development will work with the Irish Shows Association to administer the scheme for 2023.

The funding will support 122 agricultural shows across the country.

The minister continued: “I appreciate that without the effort of the local show committees, volunteers and local organisations these shows would not be able to operate.”