Aurivo Co-op, headquartered in Sligo, has just posted it’s best set of financial results in a long time. Operating profit is up to €12.6m and the co-op is debt free.

For milk suppliers, processing capacity is in place, but, it has an evaporator capacity issue that will limit processing headroom capacity this year.

However, no peak penalties or limits for suppliers are on the cards in Aurivo just now.

Suppliers have completed a survey and results indicate milk supply will increase to 615m litres up from 502m litres by 2025.

During 2021 Aurivo disposed of an investment property with a carrying value of €1.16m (net of costs).

Aurivo also had a share in a farm owned by North Western Livestock Holdings and since the accounts were finalised this sale has concluded for €1.6m net of costs.