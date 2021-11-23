The junior Limousin champion exibited by Sean Ramsbottom, with Jack and John Ramsbottom.

Exhibited by Sean Ramsbottom from Timahoe, Co Laois, a 433kg, February 2021-born heifer, sired by Ampertaine Elgin set the Carrick Winter Fair alight on Monday evening 22 November.

Having taken top spot in her class – Limousin female-cross calf under 450kg and going on to become the junior Limousin champion – the Ramsbottom family knew they had something special on their hands, however just how special remained to be seen.

The bidding opened at €10,000 and increased swiftly from there. As the bids continued to come in, the roars from the crowd grew louder and viewers reached for camera-phones to record a moment that will go down in Winter Fair history.

The hammer finally dropped at €18,000 in favour of a syndicate of Northern Irish and Scottish buyers.

The price is a new commercial record in Ireland.