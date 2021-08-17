The 58th annual Borris Ewe Breeders show and sale took place on Saturday 14 August.

Hogget ewes

First prize winner Tomas McCarthy with his hogget ewes, which topped the sale at €450.

Hogget ewes made from €190 to €450, with prize winners reaching between €285 to €450. The hogget ewe prize winners were as follows:

First place: Tomas McCarthy of Knocksquire, whose hogget ewes topped the sale at a staggering €450.

Second place: Jim McCarthy, Knocksquire, whose hoggets sold for €390.

Third place: Martin Hayden, Coolroe, whose hoggets sold for €305.

Fourth place: Larry Farrell, Kiltealy, whose hoggets sold for €285

Fifth place: Remmi Dalton, Ballinvalley, whose hoggets made €320.

Ewe lambs made from €120 to €182, with weights ranging from 29kg to 53kg. General trade was very lively on the day, with almost full clearance reported.

The ewe lamb prize winners:

First place: Sean Ryan, Tomduff, whose lambs sold for €170 after weighing in at 44kg.

Second place: Jim Lennon, Ballytiglea, whose lambs sold for €185 after weighing in at 49kg.

Third place: Padraig Joyce, Knockroe, whose lambs made €192 after weighting in at 52kg.

Fourth place: Michael Healy of Knock claimed foruth place, with his lambs selling for €170 after weighing in at 42.5kg.

Fifth place: Walter Cummins, Knockmore, claimed fifth place, with his lambs selling for €240 after weighing in at 46.5kg.

Two and three year old ewes:

Two and three year old ewes sold from €170 to €215, with the prize winners as follows:

First place: Niamh Hennessey, Rathbawn, whose sheep sold for €170.

Second place: Tommy Kinsella, Kilcumney, whose hoggets sold for €215.

Leinster Marts manager Jimmy Walsh said: “It has to have been the most successful sale here in my time, certainly the highest clearance figures. There’s a lot of happy farmers. This is a good year in farming, and thankfully the sheep have really stepped up to the mark. It’s wonderful that in the year of the 58th show, we have hit a highlight. The ewes who have topped the sale, the first prize winners, at €450, that’s a credit to the families and farmers involved in that.

Leinster Marts manager Jimmy Walsh said the sale was a great success.

"The presentation of the sheep is great. Even the most inexperienced sheep person could see the quality of the sheep here today, the turnout is fabulous. It’s a great credit to the ewe breeders in this part of the world - by God they do their job right,” Walsh concluded.

Borris Ewe Breeders would like to thank the management and staff at Leinster Marts, Borris Ewe Breeders committee members, judges and the main sponsor, St Canice’s Credit Union.