The Dealer has heard that there is a record entry for this year’s FBD national livestock show taking place in Tullamore on Sunday 14 August. Halter training has hit fever pitch in farmyards across the country with dogs, hens, lambs, cows and bulls all being schooled for their big day out in August. My sources tell me that numbers of sheep and horses have seen a particular big rise since the last show was held in 2019.
Online tickets are currently on offer at €20 with children under 12 getting in free.
