Last years junior Limousin champion which sold for a record €18,000 at Carrick winter fair pictured with the breeders, the Ramsbottom family.

Preparations are in full swing for the 17th annual Carrick Winter Fair, which takes place at the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society’s showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon next weekend.

The show takes place on Sunday 27 November, with the sale on Monday 28 November .

The judging on Sunday commences at 11am, with 25 young stockpeople vying for the first prize of an RDS silver medal.

Six judges will have the tough job of picking out the winners in two judging rings during the day. The huge entry will see exhibitors travelling from 22 of the 26 counties.

There are 33 main classes, with the very best of Limousin, Charolais, Belgian Blue, Simmental, Parthenaise, Shorthorn, Hereford and Angus commercial stock on show.

The Belgian Blue female 450kg or under class has a massive 75 entries, while there are 65 entries in the Limousin female 450kg or under suitable for breeding class.

Auctioneer Francis McGowan will kick off the sale on Monday 28 November in Carrick-on-Shannon, where some big money is expected for some of next year’s show prospects.

For further details, contact Lourda McGowan on 086-388 3112, or email midlandandwestern@gmail.com.