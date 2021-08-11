The annual sale of Suffolk Cheviot hoggets in Ballymena Mart set a new record average price of £192/head.

Suffolk Cheviot and Texel cross hoggets sold to a record average of £192/head at the annual consignment of breeding sheep in Ballymena Mart last Saturday.

Firmly established as one of the leading breeding sheep sales, this year’s average price was up £13 and £32 on 2020 and 2019 levels respectively, and well ahead of the five-year average of £159.

In total, 2,747 breeding hoggets were sold in a strong trade from start to finish.

Prices peaked at £310 for a single hogget, up from sale-topping £232 last year, but lower than the £325 paid in 2018.

Pens of Suffolk Cheviot hoggets sold to a top price of £270, with a big run of quality sheep making £230 to £250. Texel cross hoggets sold to a top price of £250.

Ewe lambs

Ewe lambs also sold to a record average of £120 across all lots, up from £115 recorded last year and well ahead of the five-year average of £97. The top priced pen of Suffolk crosses made £200, marginally higher than the £198 recorded last year.

