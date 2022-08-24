Pedigree Limousin cattle saw an electric trade at the NI club's elite genetics sale in Ballymena Mart.

Ampertaine Sherry sold to a whopping 22,000 guineas (gns) at Ballymena Mart on Saturday as the NI Limousin cattle club marked the 50th anniversary of the breed society.

Record prices were set for Limousin bulls and females sold in NI, with 19 heifers averaging £7,563 and three bulls averaging £10,850.

The sale topper, a November 2021-born heifer from James McKay, Upperlands, is sired by Ampertaine Elgin and out of Ampertaine Orchid. She was purchased by Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch.

Three animals made 12,000gns starting with Jalex Resta, a September 2020 born heifer from James Alexander, Randalstown.

Next up at 12,000gns was the April 2021-born heifer Ronick Sopretty from Trevor Shiels, Kilkeel. The same price was paid for Bernish Tinajodi, a June 2022-born heifer from Kieran McCrory, Sixmilecross.

Bulls peaked at 11,000gns for Millgate Speedy from Michael Loughran, Cookstown, an April 2021-born son of Norman Ely and Millgate Nifty. Speedy now joins the Jalex herd.

Read more

Climate roadmap required to keep agri funding flowing