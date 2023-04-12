Lakeland Dairies, the cross-border co-op, reported a record operating profit of €32.5m, a 15% increase on 2021. Turnover jumped to €1.9bn.

Cost inflation during the year saw profit margin squeezed, coming in at 1.7% compared to 2.1% the previous year.

New Lakeland CEO Colin Kelly described the 2022 results as “positive” and paid tribute to the senior management team led by Michael Hanley, who retired last December. “It was a record year, we have a good balance sheet and we paid a competitive milk price,” he told the Irish Farmers Journal.

He explained that the percentage lift in sales did not follow through into a similar increase in profits as “our margins tend to be the same whether it is €7,000 or €4,000 butter”. With commodities trending down in 2023, he expects overall turnover to drop to around €1.6bn to €1.7bn this year.

Milk volumes were up just over 3% in 2022 to stand at over 2bn litres, with 55% of that coming from farmers in Northern Ireland and the balance from the Republic of Ireland.

On milk prices, Kelly accepts that prices are coming down faster than input costs, and expects the next 12 to 18 months “will be tough”.

Looking ahead, the board of the co-operative will review and consider the strategy for the business during the first half of this year, and once that is approved, the focus will shift to the implementation of that strategy.

The review is based on a comprehensive internal and external analysis undertaken in 2022 to understand the group’s direction in a future where further growth in milk supply in Ireland will be limited.