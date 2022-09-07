The Irish Farmers Journal has seen significant growth amongst its younger print readership . \ Philip Doyle

The Irish Farmers Journal increased its print readership by 58,000 weekly readers in 2022, figures released by Kantar Media show.

The total print readership of the Irish Farmers Journal now stands at 379,400 readers on the island of Ireland, up from a recordbreaking 321,400 weekly readers in 2021.

Circulation sales of the title grew at a double-digit rate from the beginning of the pandemic, with readers having more time at their disposal due to the cancellation of farmer meetings, events and marts.

The title has seen significant growth among its younger print readership, with 43% of readers now under 35 years of age (up from 35% in 2020).

Commenting on these readership figures Justin McCarthy, editor and CEO, said: “We would like to thank each of our 379,400 weekly readers for your support. We view this record readership alongside the rapid growth across our digital platforms as a strong endorsement of our ongoing strategy to produce unique content that is both relevant and valuable to our growing audience.

“We will continue to invest in our content and bring the pages to life by engaging with our readers at events such as the recent Tullamore Farm and Thrive open days which were attended by 5,000 farmers.”

Kantar Media’s Target Group Index (TGI) survey is trusted by the world’s most influential publishers, media owners, agencies and advertisers to provide essential consumer insights and audience profiling.