Export data released by the US Meat Exporters Federation (USMEF) has revealed that beef exports achieved both record volume and record value in 2021.

The total volume for the year was 1.44bn tonnes, which is 15% ahead of 2020 and 7% ahead of the previous record set in 2018.

The value of $10.58bn (€9.28bn) is also a new record and a massive 37% ahead of 2020.

Asia is the main destination for US beef exports, with Japan top destination by volume at 320,727t, followed by South Korea on 280,143t with the roles reversed on value at $2,382bn (€2.089bn) for South Korea and $2.376bn (€2.084bn) for Japan.

The most spectacular increase in US beef exports was the growth in volumes and value to China.

US grain-fed beef is the premium beef product in these markets, with the main competitor being Australia and to a lesser extent Canada

It took 190,803t of US beef, three and a half times more than 2020 and worth $1.59bn (€1.395bn), which is more than four times the value of the previous year.

Ironically in 2020, Irish beef export volumes to China were ahead of the US when the BSE suspension began in May 2020.

The EU was a tiny export market for US beef, taking just over 14,000t in 2021.

The South American countries and New Zealand are associated with the lower-value grass-fed beef market.