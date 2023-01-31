The champion in Carnew was a Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 976kg that sold for €3,620 (€3.71/kg).

On Saturday 28 January, Carnew Mart held its annual fatstock show and sale of bulls and bullocks, with a massive entry of over 1,400 cattle.

A busy ringside ensured that the top-quality stock brought forward for sale were met with excellent demand.

Quality beef animals sold from €3.15/kg to €4.16/kg, with a number of cattle selling for in excess of €3,000.

The champion of the show was a Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 976kg that sold for €3,620 (€3.71/kg), with a majority of the good-quality heavy bullocks on offer selling from €2,300 to €2,900.

Demand was strong for store bullocks, with the top end selling from €3.00/kg to €4.00/kg.

Weanling bulls

The trade for weanling bulls was also on fire, with the majority selling from €3.00/kg to €4.00/kg and they topped at a very impressive €4.48/kg.

The best continental factory-type bullock was won by Patsy Fortune with his Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 976kg that sold for €3,620 (€3.71/kg).

Second place went to Derry Rothwell with his Charolais-cross bullock weighing 776kg that sold for €3,240 (€4.18/kg), while third place went to Ann Hardy with a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 840kg that sold for €2,660 (€3.17/kg).

Groups

The best group of continental factory-type bullocks was again won by Patsy Fortune with his pair of Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 945kg that sold for €3,360 (€3.56/kg).

Second and third in that class went to Henry Steacy, first of all with a pair of Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 684kg that sold for €2,400 (€3.51/kg) and then a pen of four Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 728kg that sold for €2,380 (€3.27/kg).

The best non-continental factory-type bullock class was won by Eoin Rochford with his group of five Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks weighing 578kg that sold for €1,790 (€3.10/kg).

He was followed by Des Tobin with his Aubrac bullock weighing 616kg that sold for €1,770 (€2.87/kg) and third went to Henry Bolton Lee with his pair of Hereford-cross bullocks weighing 707kg that sold for €1,890 (€2.67/kg).

Stores

The best group of store bullocks was won by Sean Keane with his pair of Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 539kg that sold for €1,790 (€3.32/kg).

Finishing second was Shay Cullen with a group of three Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 552kg that sold for €1,710 (€3.10/kg) and third went to Niall Quinn with his pair of two Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 456kg that sold for €1,500 (€3.29/kg).

Derry Rotwell won the best continental bullock class with a Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 572kg that sold for €2,100 (€3.67/kg).

William Kelly was placed second with his Charolais-cross bullock weighing 622kg that sold for €1,950 (€3.14/kg) and Derry Rothwell also placed third in that class with a Limousin-cross bullock weighing 528kg that sold for €1,840 (€3.48/kg).

The final class of the day was open to continental weanling bulls and that class was won by Seamus Osbourne with a Limousin-cross bull weighing 576kg that sold for €1,920 (€3.33/kg).

Second prize went to William Young with his Blonde d’Aquitaine-cross bull weighing 514kg that sold for €1,970 (€3.69/kg) and third prize went to William Kinsella with his Parthenaise-cross bull weighing 488kg that sold for €1,800 (€3.69/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross bullock weighing 576kg sold for €1,920 (€3.33/kg).

This pen of four Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 728kg sold for €2,380 (€3.27/kg).