The 2022 Royal Welsh Winter Fair reserve cattle champion and record-breaking Sassy Girl, which sold for £36,000, with exhibitors Katrina Lesley Little and Allen Shortt. / Kayla K

Following her recent success at the Borderway Agri Expo when securing a hotly contested championship title, Derg Sassy Girl was crowned the reserve champion at the Welsh Winter Fair earlier this week.

Derg Sassy Girl was bred by the Shortts in Castlederg, Co Tyrone, and is owned by Allen and Emma Shortt in partnership with James and Katriona Lesley Little, UK.

This May 2021-born heifer, sired by Trueman Idol, is out of a Rocky-bred dam Ashmara Classy Girl and has collected massive accolades including exhibitor-bred champion at this year’s Balmoral Show, first prize at Carlisle in July at the Limousin World Congress event and stood supreme champion at the Borderway Agri Expo in October.

Sassy Girl exceeded all expectations when she went on to sell at the Welsh Winter Fair for a record-smashing £36,000 (€41,858.64).

The 2022 Royal Welsh Winter Fair supreme cattle champion Baby Guinness, which sold for £8,600, with exhibitors Gwyn and Cai Edwards, purchaser Kathryn Jones Castell Howell and WAS ambassador Lowri Williams./ Royal Welsh Agricultural Society

The supreme champion heifer, Baby Guinness, another Limousin heifer owned and exhibited by the Edward brothers from Denbighshire, Wales, sold for £8,600 (€10,000).