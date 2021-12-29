Lisduff Red Lilly X888 sold for the top price of €6,200.

Having topped the Irish Angus Elite sale earlier in the month, it was again a red Angus that took the top price at the Lisduff Angus on-farm autumn sale.

Hosted by Virginia-based Leo McEnroe, this year’s sale saw a top of €6,200 for Lisduff Red Lilly X888.

This January 2021-born heifer is sired by the herd’s senior red Angus stock bull Oaklea Red Glacier R617, with the dam going back to Paringa Iron Ore and Lanigan Deep Red Canyon.

Carrying five stars on the replacement index, she was the choice of Gigginstown Angus in Mullingar.

Overall, the select number of four spring-born red Angus heifers performed exceptionally well, selling to an average price of €4,375.

Second best of these was a call of €5,000 for Lisduff Red Miss Ellie X889. This January 2021-born heifer was again sired by Oaklea Red Glacier R617, with the dam being Lanigan Red Krackerjack.

This heifer boasts three stars on the replacement index, with a beef cow calving figure of only 1.9%.

Her dam line was equally as impressive

Top of the black heifers on offer was Lisduff Kim W872, hitting the market at €4,700. This December 2020-born daughter of high-performance bull Rawburn Boss Hogg boasted a massive replacement index of €172.

Her dam line was equally as impressive, with Duncanziemere Jody D147 and Kim of Fordafourie both featuring.

Dam of Kim W872 was also granddam of Lisduff Kimmy W827, which fetched a price of €4,000. This 17-month-old heifer is sired by Cornamuckla Lord Hardy son Coolcran Nemo.

Meeting her reserve at €4,400 was the first lot into the ring, Lisduff Dreamer V714. This April 2019-born first-calver sold with her young heifer calf at foot.

Sired by the herd’s senior herd sire Mogeely Josh, her dam’s line includes Homeville Pal G037 and Tourlestrane Eunan B071.

Ranking four stars on the replacement index her young calf is a daughter of the homebred Lisduff Spainard.

Males

The male section of the sale was also topped by a red Angus. Leading the way here was Lisduff Red Mossie X878, which sold for €4,500.

This 11-month-old bull is sired by the previously mentioned stock sire Oaklea Red Glacier R617.

Homebred dam Lisduff Red Missie N145 is out of Flodden Red Beau Laddy, with Hawkley Red Jack also in the lineage.

Carrying five stars on the replacement index and three on the terminal, he was the pick of new breeder John Hourigan.

The sale saw a ready demand for the females on offer but bulls proved harder to move given the time of year. That said, 19 of the 30 animals offered for sale sold to an average of €3,460.