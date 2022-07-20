Red diesel prices continue to fall

The cost of red diesel continues to fall on the back of lower crude oil prices.

Quotes for a delivery of 2,250 litres of red diesel are in the region of 102p to 105p/l excluding VAT.

There are deals to be had by pricing around, with some fuel suppliers lowering quotes to match competitors.

At the start of July, red diesel was in the region of 112p to 115p/, down from 120p/l at the end of June. However, red diesel is still running 40p to 45p/l above the prices recorded in July 2021.

Derv is also down in price, falling 5p to 10p/l over the last three weeks, with the latest quotes at 154p to 157p/l.

